PITTSFIELD — Longtime senior vice president Chris Smith has been promoted to chief operating officer at Hillcrest Educational Centers Inc.
As senior vice president since 2010, Smith has been responsible for all aspects of Hillcrest program oversight, admissions and marketing. He first joined Hillcrest in 1997 and prior to his role as senior vice president served as program director of both Hillcrest’s Highpoint School in Lenox, and the Intensive Treatment Unit in Hancock.
Smith holds a bachelor of science degree in human services from the State University of New York College at Plattsburgh and a master of business administration from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He has been a member of the Berkshire United Way board of directors since 2015.