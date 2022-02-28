CHESTERFIELD — Hilltown Small Business Assistance is offering several free virtual classes for Hilltown business owners.
• “Planting the Seeds to Grow a Successful Brand Image,” with Robyn Miller from MorningBird Media, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday.
• “Create Your Business Plan with Live Plan,” with Dee Dice, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays from March 16 to April 6.
• “Intro to QuickBooks,” with Rosemarie Goyette, 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 22 and March 29.
Registrations are available at Hilltowndirectory.com/events/.