Hilltown Community Development Corporation extends deadline for inclusion in business directory

CHESTERFIELD — The Hilltown Community Development Corporation has extended to Monday its deadline for inclusion in the Hilltown Business Directory Online and Brochure program.
The cost is $100 for inclusion in one upcoming brochure plus a yearlong listing in the Hilltown Business Directory.
The business services brochure will be released in November; the health and wellness brochure in December; the home, auto and construction brochure in January; and the summer 2023 daytrips brochure in April. Questions/information: Joan Griswold, joang@hilltowncdc.org.