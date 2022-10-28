<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hilltown Small Business Assistance offering business classes

Hilltown Logo

CHESTERFIELD — Hilltown Small Business Assistance is holding a series of virtual and in-person classes in November and December.

“QuickBooks: Beyond Basics,” an in-person class with certified public accountant Rosemary Goyette, will be held Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 at 26 Main St. in Chester. A workshop will be held Nov. 15.

“Design Canva,” a virtual class with Heather Morgan, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3.

“Creating a Successful Brand Image,” a virtual class with Robyn Miller of MorningBird Media, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

“Instagram for Business,” a virtual class with Jordana Bloom of MorningBird Media, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

Also, Jacob’s Ladder Business Association will hold a snack and schmooze event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at Comfort Kitchen and Bar, 4 Main St., Huntington.

Information on fall classes is available at Hilltowndirectory.com/events/

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all