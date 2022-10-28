Hilltown Small Business Assistance offering business classes

CHESTERFIELD — Hilltown Small Business Assistance is holding a series of virtual and in-person classes in November and December.
“QuickBooks: Beyond Basics,” an in-person class with certified public accountant Rosemary Goyette, will be held Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 at 26 Main St. in Chester. A workshop will be held Nov. 15.
“Design Canva,” a virtual class with Heather Morgan, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3.
“Creating a Successful Brand Image,” a virtual class with Robyn Miller of MorningBird Media, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.
“Instagram for Business,” a virtual class with Jordana Bloom of MorningBird Media, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
Also, Jacob’s Ladder Business Association will hold a snack and schmooze event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at Comfort Kitchen and Bar, 4 Main St., Huntington.
Information on fall classes is available at Hilltowndirectory.com/events/