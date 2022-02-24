Hisgen appointed chief nursing officer at Columbia Memorial Health

HUDSON, N.Y. — Stephanie A. Hisgen was recently appointed chief nursing officer at Columbia Memorial Health replacing MaryEllen Pass, who has retired.
Hisgen holds the degrees of doctor of nursing practice, master of public health and bachelor of science in nursing, has received several advanced certificates for executive nurse management and contributed to numerous publications.
She has previously served in numerous nursing leadership and senior management roles at health care organizations, including as corporate director of nursing for Prospect Medical Holdings, a 17-hospital health system operating in five states; chief operating officer of Visiting Nurse Service in Northeastern New York; director of nursing recruitment at SUNY Upstate Medical University; and director of nursing excellence at Glens Falls Hospital. Hisgen has also served as an adviser to the New York State Department of Health’s Bureau of Chronic Disease Prevention.
She holds several advanced certificates for executive nurse management and has contributed to numerous publications.