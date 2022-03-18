Historic Lenox inn was just bought for $3.1 million. Why will it go back on the market this summer?

LENOX — He now is the proud owner of The Kemble, the high-profile downtown Colonial Revival inn built in 1881 as the Gilded Age retreat for Frederick Frelinghuysen, the secretary of state for President Chester Arthur.
But, Berkshires native Daniel Dus, managing partner and founder of the crowdsourced Shared Estates Asset Fund, hopes to put it back on the real estate market this summer, at a price to be determined, after about $500,000 in additional renovations.
“That’s always the hardest part,” he conceded. “You want to hold on to these things forever, but they are investments and you have to treat them that way.”
His Kemble Berkshires LLC acquired the 2 Kemble St. property for $3,125,000 last month from owner Scott Shortt’s company, The Frederick LLC, which had filed for bankruptcy protection in June. A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Worcester allowed Shortt to keep operating last summer, buying time until the inn’s pending sale to Shared Estates Asset Fund could be completed.
A total of 143 individual investors ponied up $1,434,000 toward the purchase price, Dus said, with the rest coming from conventional loans. The minimum investment was $1,000 and the average was just under $6,000.
“We’re getting a great deal for our investors, and we’ll be able to monetize it, given our unique model,” he pointed out. That model involves property enhancements and buyout rentals to groups, setting up a robust revenue flow.
Cautioning that any investment is a risk and past performance is no guarantee of future results, Dus noted that his investors had gained as much as 30 percent annually from his previous Berkshire acquisitions.
Shortt had remodeled the Lenox property extensively, spending about $4.5 million, including his $1.6 million purchase of the inn in 2010. But, in June, he defaulted on a $2.6 million mortgage after drastic, coronavirus pandemic-related revenue losses starting in spring 2020.
“We’re super-excited to be in Lenox,” said Dus, a solar industry executive at the renewable energy company iSun who grew up in Richmond and Becket. His previous estate purchasing through the “sharing economy” were historic properties in Lee, Williamstown and South Egremont.
“We love the history and story of the Kemble property,” he said. “The J.P. Morgan family spent time there while building Ventfort Hall. President Arthur had visited, so, it’s an amazing story to tell. Properties like this are just so unique.”
On a practical level, Dus, 42, described the inn as “extremely well-built, we love the bones of this property. Frederick Olmsted was consulted on the landscaping, and the scenery out of the back porch are what really seals the deal — the views are incredible.”
The Kemble was designed and built as the Frelinghuysen Estate by the high-society Boston architects Arthur Rotch and George Tilden. Later, it was a dormitory for the Lenox School for Boys, which closed in 1972, and first was converted to an inn in 1991, according to the Lenox Historical Society.
Citing the galleries, restaurants and nearby cultural attractions, such as museums and Tanglewood, Dus pointed out that “to also have that quality of space and privacy is just a ton of value for our target renter audience.”
First, he is making available to guests three additional rooms to the current nine-room property — space that had been used by Shortt to house summer employees, Dus told The Eagle this week. Along with some cosmetic upgrades throughout, Dus aims to expand the inn’s patio, adding a fire pit and a pickelball court.
The inn is operating on the short-term rental market, offering group accommodations via AirBnb, Vrbo and other online platforms, primarily for special occasions and gatherings. Current offseason rates to buy out the property are $1,985 per night, but this summer, the inn will fetch $3,785 nightly on weekdays, maxing out at $4,250 on weekends, Dus said.
So far, Dus has booked 70 nights for a total of $250,000 in revenue. He hopes for group buyouts totaling at least 250 nights, “even 365 if we can, though that’s a little ambitious,” he acknowledged.
He has emphasized that The Kemble, like his other Berkshire acquisitions, are not timeshares. Investors are part owners of a property, earning a return based on their investment amount, based on revenue and assuming an eventual, profitable sale of the estate. The part-owner investors can get a 15 percent discount on a stay — 20 percent if they are Berkshire County residents.
The Kemble is Dus’ fourth acquisition under his crowdsourced funding model, but he emphasized that it certainly won’t be the last.
“We’re laser-focused on Great Estates,” he said, noting that his next target will be revealed “very soon.”