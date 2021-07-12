PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County Historical Society has received a $6,000 grant from the Berkshire County Education Task Force in support of a new educational initiative that will promote research and understanding of Native American history and culture, as well as civic responsibility in Berkshire County public schools.
This initiative is a collaborative effort between and among the historical society, the Berkshire Museum, the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians, Pittsfield Public Schools and Central Berkshire Regional School District.
Additional organizations, including school districts, will be added over time. The exhibition will be on view at the Berkshire Museum from Aug. 1 to Jan. 9.
Also, the historical society will host a summer workshop bringing together teachers, community leaders and museum professionals with facilitator Heather Bruegl, director of cultural affairs of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community and curator of the exhibition.
Information: Berkshirehistory.org.