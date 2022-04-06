PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County Historical Society has received four grants from four separate organizations that will support programs and exhibitions in 2022 and pay for landscape improvements to Arrowhead, author Herman Melville’s historic home in Pittsfield, where the society is located.
The Historical Society received a $2,500 grant from MountainOne that will enable the majority of the nonprofit’s summer programs to take place at no cost to the public. Berkshire Bank Foundation awarded $2,000 to support two exhibitions and related summer programming.
A $2,000 grant from the Lenox Garden Club will support the maintenance of the gardens around Arrowhead with historically appropriate 19th century plantings. The restored gardens will complement two new landscape initiatives: the planting of a demonstration heritage apple orchard and the addition of a pollinator area in the north field.
The annual Moby-Dick Read-a-Thon and additional virtual programs are being sponsored by a $1,500 grant from the MA Humanities/Bridge Street Foundation and Berkshire Roots’ “round-up” program, which will allow customers to round up their purchases to the next dollar from July 15-31.