PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County Historical Society is updating its strategic plan that will guide the organization over the next several years.
As part of that process, the organization is asking the community to participate in an online survey to help shape its strategic plan. The brief, anonymous survey is available on the BCHS website at https://berkshirehistory.org/2022-community-survey/; a link to the survey can also be requested by writing melville@berkshirehistory.org. Those participating in the survey will be entered into a drawing for a hat or T-shirt from the museum shop.