Heidi M. Hoeller has joined the board of directors for NBT Bancorp Inc. and NBT Bank N.A. She is a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and has over 25 years of experience as a leader in audit and financial services.
Hoeller held numerous positions at PwC from 1993 until her retirement in 2019. She spent most of her career in the Northeast, including assignments in Syracuse, N.Y., Hartford, Conn., and Boston, where she served as audit partner on a diverse portfolio of clients within the insurance sector.
Before her retirement, Hoeller was a financial services partner in PwC’s National Quality Organization for three years. She sits on the board of directors of the Preferred Mutual Insurance Co., which she joined in 2020, and has been a member of the board of trustees for Utica College since 2011. Hoeller holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Utica College.
NBT Bank, based in Norwich, N.Y., operates five branches in the Berkshires.