GREAT BARRINGTON — Jene Batory, of Pittsfield, received the $1,000 first-place prize for Berkshire Botanicals, a holistic beauty product company, last week at Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County’s All-Ideas Pitch Contest at Crissey Farm.
Kasha Sancho received the $750 second prize for KTalented, of Hudson, N.Y., which wants to expand from in-home hair extension services to a full-service salon and shop for black women’s beauty products.
Valeria Conte-Mesquita of Dalton received the $500 third prize for a brand called, “Party Girl Mom.” The fan favorite prize of $500 was awarded to AJ Bowman of Pittsfield for Boatman Shoes, which seeks to make deck shoes from cactus leather.
Approximately 50 community members came to support the new business ideas and many more watched as the event was simulcast on Facebook Live.