Holly Simeone of Berkshire Money Management becomes a licensed financial adviser

Holly Simeone Photo

Holly Simeone 

GREAT BARRINGTON — Holly Simeone of Berkshire Money Management, who is based out of the firm's office in Great Barrington, has become a licensed financial adviser

Simeone, who joined Berkshire Money management as a client care specialist in 2021, was promoted to financial adviser after earning her Series 65 license.

Originally from the Worcester area, Simeone holds a certified estate and trust specialist designation from the Institute of Business and Finance, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fitchburg State University, and master’s in finance from the New England Institute of Business at Cambridge College.

