SPRINGFIELD — The Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Western Massachusetts will be holding courses for contractors to renew their construction license along with a seven session course to prepare individuals for the Massachusetts Construction Supervisor’s Licensing exam.
The preparation course begins Sept. 22 and will be held seven consecutive Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Two license renewal classes are scheduled, and both take place over two day time spans, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 and Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. Enrollment in both courses is limited.
All classes will be held at the Home Builders & Remodelers Association’s headquarters on 240 Cadwell Drive in Springfield. Information/registration: Tina Smith, 413-733-3126.