Home Instead will hold an open house hiring event at its Pittsfield office

PITTSFIELD — Home Instead, a leading provider of in-home care for older adults, will hold an open house for those seeking employment with the agency from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the company's Pittsfield office at 66 Wendell Ave.
The company's franchises are seeking 25,000 health care professionals nationwide for an industry sector that is expected to grow significantly as baby boomers age.
Full-time and part-time permanent positions will be available. Information: homeinstead.com/home-care-jobs.