LEE — Mike Hopsicker, the president and CEO of Ray Murray Inc., was recently elected treasurer of the National Propane Gas Association in Washington D.C.
Hopsicker has been both an NPGA board member and involved in the organization’s committees since 1996. He has previously chaired the NPGA’s distributor section, convention committee and most recently the committee on government affairs.
Hopsicker has been president and CEO of Ray Murray Inc. since 2005 when he became a minority owner. As part of a previously approved transition plan, Hopsicker became RMI’s majority owner in 2014, then purchased the company in 2021. Founded in 1973, RMI is one of the country’s largest distributors of propane gas equipment and appliances.
Prior to joining RMI, Hospicker served as CEO of Agway Inc. and spent eight years as the CEO of Agway Energy Products, one of the largest retail marketers of propane and fuel oil in the U.S.