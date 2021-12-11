PITTSFIELD — Attorney Brian T. Horan has joined the law firm of Cain Hibbard & Myers, of Pittsfield.
Horan previously worked for the New York City Office of the Corporation Counsel, where he served as lead counsel in cases against major domestic and international companies for breach of contract, fraud, False Claims Act violations and other theories.
He also litigated cases involving trademark and copyright infringement, insurance coverage disputes, debtor/creditor issues, and arbitrary and capricious government action.
Horan was recognized as a 40-under-40 “Rising Star” by the New York Law Journal in 2018.
Horan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University and a law degree from the New York University School of Law. He lives in Great Barrington with his wife, Annie Maurer, who recently joined Community Legal Aid as a staff attorney, and their two children.