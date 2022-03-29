HUDSON, N.Y. — The Columbia Memorial Health Auxiliary recently donated $70,000 to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, N.Y. for the purchase of essential medical equipment.
The donation will allow the hospital purchase of a number of items including: a transport monitor for post-surgical patients; an EKG machine for the emergency department; a bariatric bed; and assorted furniture for care spaces throughout the hospital.
Since its inception in 1953, the all-volunteer CMH Auxiliary, known as “The Pink Ladies,” has donated more than $1.5 million to CMH and provided tens of thousands of volunteer hours to aid CMH and its patients.