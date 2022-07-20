Hot Harry’s raising percentage given through 'Dining to Donate'

PITTSFIELD — Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos has increased the percentage of donations that it offers to local schools, charities and nonprofits that participate in the eatery’s “Dining to Donate” program.
The amount donated to registered schools and organizations through the program has been raised to 30 percent of the funds spent by customers from the participating charities. The fundraiser starts in September and will continue throughout the rest of the year.
The “Dining to Donate” program is available through Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos at the eatery’s stores at 37 North St. and 724 Tyler St. in Pittsfield. Application forms to register and book a date for the Dining to Donate program are available by emailing a request to info@hhburitos.com.