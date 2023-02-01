top story
Hot Plate Brewery starts pouring brews on Thursday. Here's an inside look at downtown Pittsfield's newest addition
This is a subscriber exclusive story.
Subscribe today to access this story and all of our stories with 24/7 unlimited access.
Subscribe today. Cancel anytime.
Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.
Meg Britton-Mehlisch
Pittsfield Reporter
Meg Britton-Mehlisch is the Pittsfield reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, she previously worked at the Prior Lake American and its sister publications under the Southwest News Media umbrella in Savage, Minnesota.