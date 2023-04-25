Williamstown staple Hot Tomatoes closed after almost 30 years in business

WILLIAMSTOWN — Hot Tomatoes has served its last pie.
The venerated pizza establishment, which opened in 1994, made it almost three decades, through the death of one of its founders, John England, and through the worst years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was my husband and I, John England, who started the business,” owner and operator Angelina England told The Eagle. “He passed away five years ago. I’ve been trying to keep it alive.”
England said she didn’t have it in her to grind out another year, naming hiring in particular as an issue.
“You get a few people you can keep year-round, but usually it’s 80 percent high school kids or college students,” she said. “Paying someone $20 an hour to sling pizzas and having to train them is pretty difficult for just a couple months, and having to do it year, after year, after year, after year, it just gets really tiring.”
England said there have already been numerous offers on the property. And while the brand’s original ownership is finished, the brand may not be.
“If somebody wants to buy the business, I’d be interested in that as well,” she said.
More than a decade ago, the second Hot Tomatoes location opened on Tyler Street in Pittsfield. It was forced to close due to the pandemic. It won Best Pizza honors in The Eagle's 2016 Best in the Berkshires reader poll.
The Williamstown location expanded in 2019, opening its riverside back patio for eat-in service, complete with an open-air beer and wine bar.
“I kept it going a while after Jon passed, and through COVID,” England said. “I expanded with the bar in the back. That actually helped with COVID, too.”
Hot Tomatoes has always been a family-owned business, with the Englands’ sons Matt and Riley England intimately involved in the past.
It took months for Angelina England to inform the public of Hot Tomatoes closing. She said it was too difficult, although, it wasn’t a secret — she told people in passing who were curious as to why it hadn't reopened for the season.
Asked what comes back to her when she thinks of Hot Tomatoes, England said, “A lot of really good memories.”
“People just loving the product, and rave reviews, and a lot of fun,” she said. “A lot of chemistry with the employees, just good times. I loved the people enjoying it and coming in and telling us how much they love it.”