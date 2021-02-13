PITTSFIELD — Cassandra M. Houle has been named associate manager of audit services at the Pittsfield accounting firm of Adelson & Co., according to President Gary Moynihan.
Houle, a certified public accountant, has been with the firm since 2016. She graduated from Bay Path University in 2016 with a Master of Science degree in accounting, and earned her certified public accounting license in July 2018.
Houle oversees several large audit engagements, including audits of not-for-profits, voluntary health and welfare organizations, local government agencies, including municipalities, districts and other authorities, and private corporations.
The Berkshire County native resides in Housatonic.