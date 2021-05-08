PITTSFIELD — Bryan E. House has been appointed to Greylock Federal Credit Union’s volunteer Supervisory Committee by the financial institution’s board of directors. He replaces Angelo Borsello, who recently left the committee.
House is director of community outreach and engagement with the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. Previously, he served as a deputy director with the Berkshire Community Action Council.
House also serves on the Bridge Race Task Force, the city of Pittsfield’s Personnel Review Board, the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board and the boards of directors for United Cerebral Palsy of Western Massachusetts and Pittsfield Community Television.
The supervisory committee functions as the representative auditor for Greylock’s membership and oversees compliance, policies, rules, regulations and the performance of officials and employees. The committee also includes chairwomen Allison Bedard and Lori Broderick-Bean.