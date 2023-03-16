House of Seasoning has received its liquor license, allowing the restaurant to serve alcohol months after its opening

House of Seasoning, the restaurant with African-American cuisine just off Wahconah Street, has received its alcohol license, allowing the restaurant to serve liquor after a monthslong process to get approval from the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.
Mathieu Niamke, co-owner of House of Seasoning at 117 Seymour St., said the restaurant received its alcohol license on Feb. 13. The approval came about two weeks after they submitted a second application for a license to the Pittsfield Licensing Board on Jan. 30 because of a snag with the state commission due to the makeup of their management team.
House of Seasoning in Pittsfield submits a second liquor license application to the state, after a citizenship snag
The restaurant opened in September, and began the process of trying to acquire its liquor license in November.
For the last month, the restaurant has been serving wine, beer and liquor, including a list of specialty cocktails made with rum, tequila, gin and more. It will soon have a beer tap, as well, as they try to get that apparatus in working order.
Running the business for the first five months without alcohol was difficult, Niamke said. The owners are still trying to attract more local customers, too.
Niamke said he was grateful to Greylock Bank and the Berkshire Black Economic Council for giving the restaurant business with catering and ordering gift cards for their employees. The support helped a lot in the interim.
The restaurant has recently introduced a deal night on Fridays hoping to attract more local business. Customers can get $1 wings, at a minimum of 12 wings, and drink specials starting at 8 p.m. on Fridays until the restaurant’s close.