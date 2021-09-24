PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority will host a free virtual seminar Oct. 6 designed to help participants find freedom from debt. “Getting Even–Punishing Your Debt” will take place via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. It will cover what debt is, assessing types of debt, and how to be free from debt and the life entanglements that it involves.
To register, participants must send an email to jimh@bcrha.com. An invitation will be sent to participants in advance so that they can join at the time of the workshop.
If participants have particular questions, they can email them to Jim Hamilton of the Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority at jimh@bcrha.com when they register so that their specific concerns might be addressed.