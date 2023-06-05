How artificial intelligence can be used to scam you

Artificial intelligence is making its way into the world of scams.
Consider this scenario: a phone call appears to come from your area code. A friendly voice asks how you are doing today, if you own your home, and how much you pay for electricity. Welcome to the early stages of AI.
The call is pre-recorded on a computer programmed to make appropriate responses to the answers you provide then transfer the call to a “supervisor.” It’s an illegal automated robocall but the caller does not care that a law is being broken (It’s also illegal if you are registered for the do not call list). This call is practically untraceable by average consumers. Breaking the law is the intent of the criminal organization behind the call. It has two objectives: your money and personal information.
Avoid a trap that promises you substantial savings. Remember, if it sounds too good…. Don’t answer phone calls unless you know the identity of the caller. Let the call go to voicemail. Don’t trust caller ID. Criminals can successfully spoof phone numbers in your area code. If you answer the phone, hang up immediately if you suspect anything.
Beyond voice scams, criminal use of text messaging is rampant. We depend on text messaging to receive reminders for appointments, weather alerts, family communications, and notices that require immediate attention. We also have a tendency to be more attentive to text messages than we are to email.
Typical scam texts demand immediate attention with these four steps: One, we’ve noticed suspicious activity on your account. Two, there is a problem with your payment information. Three, you need to contact us if you did not make this purchase (invoice attached). Four, we have encountered a problem making a delivery to you.
The criminal wants you to click links within these messages to steal personal information that include passwords, account numbers, Social Security numbers or payments. Beyond the intended scam, some of the links in text messages install malware on your device to steal personal or financial information.
Quite often, businesses, medical offices, schools, and religious groups use text messaging to contact consumers. As a general rule, these “robotexts” require written or verbal permission. In many situations, you may not realize that you've granted permission to have someone call or text you — written permission — when you signed up for an account or web site access. In the case of political organizations or candidates, non-profits, and schools, the permission to call and text can be verbal.
The Federal Communications Commission suggests a number of tips for avoiding unwanted messages:
• Register at www.donotcall.gov. This will not stop scam calls but will it deter legitimate businesses from using robocalls.
• Do not reply to unwanted texts or respond when given an opportunity to be removed from message services unless you know that the message is from a legitimate business or organization. If you are responding to an illegal message, the request to be removed from a list will likely be an invitation for more text messages.
• When completing on-line forms or documents, check the privacy policy and look for opportunities to “opt out” of communications.
• Find out if your information will be shared or sold by the company, service or organization. A number of years ago I made a single donation to a political candidate. Since that time, particularly during political campaign seasons, I have received contribution requests from units of the political party and candidates. Once a contributor, always a target. Live and learn!
There are a few personal steps that may help in reducing the number of fraudulent calls and text messages you receive. Most telecoms and internet service providers provide blocking features for both wireless and landline systems. Contact your service provider to obtain information about what they provide. Similarly, companies that market telecom devices, such as Apple, Google and Samsung have solutions.
The bottom line: Report spam text messages. Technology to stop these is available but providers need to be nudged to install it. Also, report spam texts by messaging 7726 (https://www.ctia.org/consumer-resources/how-to-stop-robocalls) on your cellular phone or file a report at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.
For more information, visit https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/stop-unwanted-robocalls-and-texts.
Question? Comments? Email egreenblott@aarp.org.