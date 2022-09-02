Howard Kaufman, former president of KB Toys, dies at 96

Philanthropist and community advocate Howard Kaufman, who served as president and CEO of the former KB Toys of Pittsfield during the 1970s and 1980s, died Thursday in Israel, where he had resided for the past year. He was 96.
The former Lenox resident served as president and CEO of KB Toys, which was also known as K-B Toys, Kay Bee Toys and Kay Bee Toys and Hobby Shops, from 1973 until his retirement in 1986. A national toy retailers, KB Toys grew out of a confectionary business that Kaufman's father, Joseph, and uncle, Harry, founded in Pittsfield in 1922. The company boomed into a national retailer in the 1940s, which caused the Kaufman brothers to sell their candy business in 1946. Kaufman's late cousin, Donald, who lived in Richmond, was considered the world's most revered toy collector when he died in 2009.
KB Toys eventually grew into a retail chain that had over 1,300 stores nationwide, and more than 7,000 employees and reached $1 billion in sales in 1990. In 1981, the company's shareholders sold KB Toys for $64.2 million to Melville Corporation, a holding company based in Harrison, N.Y. that also included CVS, Marshall's, Thom McAn and similar retail businesses.
KB Toys then fell into a financial funk. It had three owners after Melville Corporation, restructured during the 1990s, filed for bankruptcy in 2005, and was liquidated by Bain Capital in early 2009 after filing for bankruptcy a second time shortly before Christmas in 2008, a decision that sent shock waves through the Berkshire community.
In an interview with The Eagle shortly after KB Toys announced that it planned to liquidate, Kaufman said the company may have gotten into trouble when it tried to compete with larger discount toy store chains like Target, Walmart and Kmart. KB still operated 461 stores when it closed.
"I think the direction of KB should have changed a bit," Kaufman said then. "I think that they tried to outfight Walmart and Target. And they probably should have diversified a bit."
Kaufman was born in Pittsfield on June 9, 1926, the son of the later Joseph and Esther (Gitelman) Kaufman. He attended local schools in the Berkshires, and graduated from Williams College in 1949 where he remained active in alumni affairs. He interrupted his undergraduate studies to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II. He served in the Pacific theater for two years managing radar operations, saw combat during the Battle of Luzon, and received four medals.
While on summer break from a doctorate program, Kaufman met his future wife, the former Nancy Rappaport, whose brother, Skip, owned the former Avaloch Inn in Lenox. After the couple married in 1954, Kaufman left the world of academia to join the family business. While serving as an executive for KB Toys, Kaufman developed a retail toy business and strategy that took form in 1959 when, out of necessity, he ended up running the store of a former customer. Nancy Kaufman died in 2017.
Throughout his life, Howard was a philanthropist and committed volunteer and leader to both the Jewish and Berkshire communities, for which he received numerous awards and much recognition. He led the capital campaign to relocate and sponsor Jewish refugees from the former Soviet Union in the Berkshires, helped purchase two summer camps for Jewish youth, served on the Sinai Academy board of directors, and was a leader of Berkshire County’s State of Israel Bond Campaign. He and his wife presented two Founders Gifts to Hadassah Hospital, where they are recognized on the Mount Scopus campus.
Kaufman also served as either a volunteer or board member for several Berkshire companies and institutions including the former Berkshire Bank and Trust Co., Berkshire Life Insurance Company, the Clark Art Institute and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, and served as a Tanglewood Overseer for the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Kaufman and his wife also created and funded many scholarships to enhance opportunities for young adults.