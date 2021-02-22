GREAT BARRINGTON — The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce will hold a free webinar, “HR During COVID,” at 10 a.m. Thursday. Human resources consultant Bill Tighe will be the presenter.
Information: tinyurl.com/yg54en3k
