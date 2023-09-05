'I'm madder than a wet hen,' says one Berkshire customer at the loss of Disney's ESPN from her Spectrum cable service

PITTSFIELD — Spectrum customers in the Berkshires are joining the ranks of people angry that the Walt Disney Co. has removed its programming from the cable company during negotiations for a renewed carriage agreement.
“I’m madder than a wet hen,” said Mary K. O’Brien, 90, of Lenox, who was watching the U.S. Open at 8 p.m. Thursday when Disney pulled its programming. Her television screen went black without explanation.
At first she switched frantically channels, figuring the problem was with her own television set.
“But I was getting of course other cable channels and other network channels,” she said, so she switched back to ESPN.
“There was a message telling us how badly Disney ESPN was treating Spectrum and its customers and how they were trying to basically price gouge or whatever," she said. "And of course, I’m not really interested in the inner workings of the contract between Disney and Spectrum. I want to watch the U.S. Open.”
She said she watches football with her husband as well on ESPN. The first game of the National Football League kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Detroit Lions.
“We offered Disney a fair deal, and yet they continue to demand an excessive increase,” according to Spectrum’s website. “Right as football season kicks off, they’re pulling programming from you, Spectrum customers.”
“We apologize for the inconvenience and are continuing to negotiate in good faith in order to reach a fair agreement on behalf of our customers.”
Channels affected include: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPNU, ESPN News, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, FX, FX Movie Channel, FXX, Freeform, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, BabyTV, ABC On Demand programming and the following some local ABC stations.
Disney acknowledged the dispute on its website as well.
“This Labor Day weekend has been a frustrating one for millions of Spectrum cable subscribers,” it wrote. “Instead of enjoying major sporting events such as the return of college football and the US Open, ESPN and other Disney-owned channels like ABC were blacked out due to a dispute between Spectrum’s parent company — Charter Communications — and Disney Entertainment. Unfortunately, the dispute is still ongoing.”
These disputes typically involve how much money a cable system is required to pay a company like Disney for carrying its stations. ESPN traditionally has had the highest carriage fees for cable companies. According to S&P Global, Disney gets an average of $2.2 billion per year from being carried on Spectrum under its 2019 carriage deal.
Between cord-cutting and the increased popularity of streaming, Charter says it has lost 25 percent of its cable customers over the past five years. So it is seeking a deal with more flexibility: allowing customers to order some Disney-owned stations without being forced to take all of them, and it wants ad-supported streaming services included so customers don't have to essentially pay for them twice.
But Disney said Friday that its streaming and television products are not the same.
“Although Charter claims to value our direct-to-consumer services, they are demanding these services for free,” Disney said in a statement. The company said it makes multibillion-dollar investments in exclusive content for those streaming apps.
Disney recommends Hulu + Live TV as an alternative method of watching channels. Disney’s networks and stations are also available on other TV streaming services such as DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, Sling, and Fubo. Also, ABC owned television stations are available over the air at no cost to the consumer.
Both Spectrum and Disney are asking customers to reach out to the other company.
Some Pittsfield customers have been able to get $15 credits by calling Spectrum.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.