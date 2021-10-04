SHEFFIELD — Impact Entrepreneur LLC, an impact investment firm based in Sheffield, has launched Impact Entrepreneur Magazine, an online media source and collaborative platform for its global membership and others interested in building impactful businesses and an overall economy anchored to sustainability principles and goals.
Located at the domain, www.impactentrepreneur.com, the new media platform is being launched on the company’s 10th anniversary. It is intended to amplify and empower a global movement of entrepreneurs, investors, scholars, and students who are using business as a proactive force for social and environmental change.
The magazine will feature articles and multimedia content from dozens of the leading lights in impact, sharing their cutting-edge thinking, best practices, and inspiring profiles of impact enterprises in every region of the world. The new platform launches with over 40 respected, field-building organizations acting as content partners. Information: info@impactalchemist.com.