SPRINGFIELD — Elizabeth Keen, the owner of Indian Line Farm in Egremont, recently was named one of BusinessWest’s 2021 Women of Impact. BusinessWest, which covers business news in Western Massachusetts, began the program in 2018, as a way to honor the women in the region who are making an impact.
Indian Line Farm is where the Community Supported Agriculture movement in the United States began in 1986. Keen has owned the farm since 1997.
Keen and this year's seven other honorees will be recognized Dec. 9 at the Women of Impact awards ceremony at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel in Springfield. Tickets are $85.
