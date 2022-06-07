BOSTON — The state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commodore/Walsh have scheduled three informational outreach sessions on public construction projects throughout the state that take place on Thursday, on July 7 and on Aug. 11. All three sessions take place from 10-11:30 a.m.
Thursday’s session will focus on the Holyoke Soldiers' Home and early bid packages for the project. Registration is required.
Contractors in prime trades and those firms interested in working as subcontractors or suppliers can express their interest by contacting DCAMM and Commodore/Walsh directly.
Minority, women and veteran owned businesses are encouraged to join the project team. Information: email hshao.dcamm@mass.gov.