PITTSFIELD — Thomas Adjei, Adrian Dion, James Kupernik and Justin McKennon have been appointed to the Berkshire Innovation Center’s board of directors.
Adjei is the director of research and development and new business at Neenah Technical Papers, which has a facility in Dalton. Dion is the chief operating officer of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation in Agawam; Kupernik is the chief technology officer for VidMob in Pittsfield; and McKennon is a principal scientist with Electro Magnetic Applications in Pittsfield.
VidMob and EMA are member companies of the center.