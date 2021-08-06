GREAT BARRINGTON — Canary Blomstrom Insurance Agency of Agawam has merged with GoodWorks Financial Group Partnership and will now work with Wheeler & Taylor Insurance of Great Barrington to broaden its insurance offerings locally, regionally and nationally. GoodWorks Financial Group is a national network of insurance agencies and Wheeler & Taylor is the group’s flagship national agency. Canary Blomstrom will retain its name, staff and location. Sandy Brodeur will continue to serve as the agency’s president.
Brodeur co-founded Canary Blomstrom with her father, Al Canary, in 1989. It has become one of the leading independent insurance agencies in the Pioneer Valley. She began her insurance career in 1976 as an underwriter.