NORTH ADAMS — Small business accelerator Lever’s Berkshire Interns program will be offering a series of virtual resume and cover letter workshops via Zoom for college students in February and March. These free workshops are open to any current college student seeking advice and information on internships and career readiness.
The workshops will take place at noon Feb. 2; at 1 p.m. March 3; and at 7 p.m. March 28. Lever Workforce Programs Manager Jade Schnauber will give a brief overview of Lever’s Berkshire Interns program. Registration: berkshireinternsspring22.rsvpify.com. Information: Leverinc.org.