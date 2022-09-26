Interprint plans $22 million expansion of its Pittsfield plant

PITTSFIELD — Interprint Inc. is investing $22 million to expand its already cavernous plant by 35 percent to provide additional space for a growing new product line.

The 57,000-square-foot expansion will allow the company, one of the world’s leading printers of decor materials, to expand further into the burgeoning luxury vinyl tile market.

“That market is going through the roof,” spokesman Peter Stasiowski said on Monday. “We’re currently only providing less than 3 percent for the prints in that market in North America. This is a tremendous opportunity for Interprint to provide even more.”

The company produces a flexible film used in decorative overlays for flooring, furniture and other consumer products at its facility on Route 41. The project is expected to create up to 20 new jobs, which would increase Interprint’s workforce to 185 employees.

“Creation, and continued support, of family-supporting jobs in Berkshire County has always been a major goal of ours,” said Bill Hines Jr., Interprint’s co-managing director.

The expansion is being funded through a combination of company equity and bank loans, Stasiowski said. Interprint’s Pittsfield plant is the North American headquarters of the Germany-based Interprint Group, which was acquired by a Japanese company, Toppan Inc., in 2019. Interprint originally came to Pittsfield in 1985; its current plant was built in 2006.

Interprint has applied for, but yet to receive, a building permit from the city of Pittsfield, but Stasiowski said construction is expected to begin in November and be completed by next summer, weather permitting. Additional rotogravure printing presses are expected to be installed by the end of 2023.

The city’s Community Development Board and Conservation Commission have both approved the company’s site plan for the project, Stasiowski said.

The additional equipment will expand Interprint’s printing lines from five to eight. Interprint currently operates four presses to print decor paper for the laminate industry, while the fifth prints the flexible films that are used in luxury vinyl flooring. Vinyl flooring is often used in kitchens, bathrooms and basements.

This will be the fourth expansion of Interprint’s current plant, currently 167,100 square feet, which was completed in 2018. This project will add to the plant’s second expansion, which took place in 2016.

“When we pitched (our plan) for this parcel there was enough room for three phases of expansion,” Stasiowski said. “The second one will now be complete.”