PITTSFIELD — Joseph Potash, LPL registered sales assistant at Balance Rock Investment Group, has earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional designation from The American College of Financial Services.
Using the most current retirement portfolio management techniques, the RICP adviser helps to identify retirement income needs and objectives relative to the client’s lifestyle goals in retirement.
Potash recently celebrated his 20th anniversary at Balance Rock, where he began his tenure as an administrative assistant. He holds his FINRA Series 7 & 63 securities registrations with LPL Financial, which is one of the nation's leading financial services companies.