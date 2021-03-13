DALTON — Berkshire Money Management advisers Scott Little, Peter Coughlin, Lauren Russo and Nate Tomkiewicz recently completed an exclusive program offered by the Institute for Preparing Heirs, titled “The Great Wealth Transfer: Preparing HNW Families to Prosper & Thrive Across Generations.”
The institute's program discusses the changing needs and expectations of successful families and addresses how family dynamics play a far greater role in successful wealth transfer than previously understood.