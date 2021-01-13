DALTON — Berkshire Money Management has donated more than $11,000 to help provide drive-through food distribution for local families.
The investment firm has teamed up with Berkshire Bounty, Berkshire United Way, Northern Berkshire United Way and the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires to assemble and distribute 1,000 bags of nutritious canned and packaged food throughout Berkshire County on Monday to celebrate the Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day of Service. BMM has also donated 1,000 reusable grocery bags to help with food accessibility to Berkshire residents in need.
To volunteer, go to www.volunteerberkshireuw.org. Financial donations for future food distribution efforts can be made at www.berkshire-bounty.org.