DALTON — Berkshire Money Management has donated more than $7,500 in locally purchased warm clothing to the Berkshire Community Action Council’s Elf Warm Clothing program, which is in its 40th year.

The program benefits more than 2,000 children younger than 12 across the Berkshires. It is an unfunded program and relies on individuals, businesses and organizations for their generosity.

Because of COVID-19, many local businesses that the Berkshire Community Action Council have relied on have had to close their doors, or dramatically cut back on their community giving.

For more information about sponsoring a child in the Berkshires, visitbcacinc.org/warm-clothing-program.

