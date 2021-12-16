GREAT BARRINGTON — Jane Iredale, the founder and CEO of Iredale Mineral Cosmetics, will discuss the evolution of her business for the Community Development Corp. of South Berkshire, as part of its Small Business Assistance Program, in concert with the Berkshire Entrepreneurs Forum networking group.
The Jan. 5 virtual talk, “From Nothing to Something: The Jane Iredale Success Story,” will take place at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public.
Registration is required. To reserve a space, email emmalyn@cdcsb.org or visit tinyurl.com/54wn9v55.
For more information about the community development corporation and the Small Business Assistance Program, contact: Allison Marchese, executive director, at allison@cdcsb.org or call 518-755-6061.