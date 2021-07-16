PITTSFIELD — The Irish American Club of Berkshire County has opened a new Irish dancing school. “Scoil Rince Bréifne Ó Ruairc” in Pittsfield under the direction of Jennifer Darby. Classes are held at the Elks Lodge on 27 Union St.
Scoil Rince Bréifne Ó Ruairc (skoal RIN-ka BREF-nee o RORK) will offer Irish dance classes. Its mission is to provide high-quality traditional Irish dance instruction in a fun, supportive, and inclusive environment to anyone in Berkshire County.
Darby has achieved certification as a teacher of Irish dance with Cumann Rince Naisiunta, an open platform Irish dance organization that is based in Ireland and includes schools worldwide. She began studying Irish dance in the 1990s with the Irish American Club of Berkshire County.
Information: www.irishdanceberks.com, or call Jennifer Darby at 413-684-8176. Those interested in the Irish American Club of Berkshire County can contact Kevin Cahill at caoimhin_01@hotmail.com.