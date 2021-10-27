The IRS' large-business division has extended its practice of using secure videoconferencing for all taxpayer requests. The IRS began using videoconferencing during the COVID-19 pandemic to accommodate taxpayers who sought more than just meeting with an IRS employee via telephone calls.
The new guidance, Video Meetings with LB&I Taxpayers and their Representatives PDF, requires LB&I employees to grant large-business taxpayer requests for a secure video meeting with IRS-approved platforms in lieu of an in-person or telephone discussion with a compliance function.
LB&I is responsible for tax administration activities for domestic and foreign businesses with a U.S. tax-reporting requirement and assets equal to or exceeding $10 million, as well as the Global High Wealth and International Individual Compliance programs.
Information: irs.gov.