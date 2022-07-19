IRS, FTC holding webinar on tax scams and identity theft

The Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Trade Commission will hold a free webinar at 2 p.m. Wednesday designed to help people recognize and combat tax scams and tax-related identity theft.
The webinar will also explain how any individual taxpayer can receive an added layer of identity protection by applying for an Identity Protection Personal Identification Number from the IRS.
The webinar will be closed captioned and feature a question-and-answer session. To register, go to the Internal Revenue Service Webinar Registration page on IRS.gov. For questions about the webinar, send an email to cl.sl.web.conference.team@irs.gov.