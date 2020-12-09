The Internal Revenue Service has announced that interest rates will remain the same for the calendar quarter beginning Jan. 1. The rates will be:
• Three percent for overpayments (two percent in the case of a corporation).
• One-half of a percent (0.5) for the portion of a corporate overpayment exceeding $10,000.
• Three percent for underpayments.
• Five percent for large corporate underpayments.
Under the Internal Revenue Code, the rate of interest is determined on a quarterly basis. For taxpayers other than corporations, the overpayment and underpayment rate is the federal short-term rate plus 3 percentage points.
These interest rates are computed from the federal short-term rate determined during October 2020 to take effect Nov. 1, 2020, based on daily compounding.