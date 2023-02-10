<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers, including Springfield, will offer Saturday hours in the coming months

The Internal Revenue Service is providing special Saturday hours over the next four months at its Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the country for those who need face-to-face help.

IRS Logo

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, March 11, April 8, and May 13. In Massachusetts, the closest Taxpayer Assistance Center to the Berkshires is located in Springfield.

Attendees must bring all relevant documents, including a current government-issued photo identification; Social Security cards for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable); and any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.

Offices in dozens of states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico will be open during this special four-month event, with no appointments required. More than 40 locations currently plan to be open this Saturday, with 58 offices currently scheduled for March 11. Information: irs.gov.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all