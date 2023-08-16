PITTSFIELD — It's back-to-school season, but don't worry. Summer isn't over just yet.
August is the perfect time to plan how you will transition into the season ahead.
It's not just our high school graduates heading off to college or joining the workforce for the first time. Adults, too, can make the most of the new academic year by setting goals and enhancing their employability through various adult education programs available in Berkshire County. From improving basic skills to exploring new career paths, there are numerous resources to empower individuals in their pursuit of personal and professional growth.
There are a handful of reasons why someone may be unemployed or underemployed in Berkshire County. This article explores some of these reasons and provides solutions and free resources to help residents gain the skills they need to enter a meaningful career.
As our world continues to evolve, the ability to use digital tools and communicate in a digital space is increasingly essential in the workplace and our personal lives. If you are someone who feels like they lack knowledge when it comes to modern technology and digital use, you are not alone. According to Third Way, "One-third of Americans lack basic digital skills that are needed to engage successfully in the modern economy." While federal investments have been implemented to advance widespread connectivity, more steps must be taken to help develop digital skills in American adults. Digital literacy is as essential as the ability to read and write. However, a significant fraction of our nation lacks these skills as they often rely on several factors, like age, education and career, to name a few.
Our area is fortunate to have abundant resources to catch residents up to speed, maintain their modernity and boost their employability. These include, but are not limited to, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Digital Literacy Certification Program and the Pittsfield Adult Learning Center's Digital Literacy and Distance Learning Services, including technology training and support.
Promoting adult literacy programs in the Berkshires is crucial, and our county houses a diverse range of initiatives to cater to various needs. In addition to digital literacy programs, there are multiple avenues for enhancing general adult literacy throughout the area.
As of 2021, 7 percent of adults in the Berkshires had not obtained a high school diploma or its equivalent, and 6 percent of Berkshire residents were foreign-born. Many local organizations focus on empowering individuals within these groups, whether they require adult basic education skills or need to improve their proficiency in the English language. For example, the South Berkshire Literacy Network in Lee dedicates itself to transforming the lives of adult learners, both immigrants and U.S. born, through literacy, education, and advocacy. Tutoring programs offered include assistance in health literacy, citizenship preparation, transportation knowledge, employment support and college preparation.
The Pittsfield Adult Learning Center, MCLA and the Literacy Volunteers of Berkshire County all host English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Programs. Below is a list of many Adult Basic Education (ABE) and literacy initiatives throughout the county:
• Literacy Volunteers of Berkshire County: Adult Basic Literacy, ESOL.
• MCLA: ABE, Adult Secondary Education (ASE), Blended Learning Preparation, ESOL.
• Pittsfield Adult Learning Center: ABE, ABE Distance Learning, Adult Career Pathways, Adult Diploma Program, Adult Secondary Education, ESOL, High School Equivalency (HiSet Prep).
By fostering a welcoming and supportive learning environment, these programs aim to uplift and empower a diverse clientele to thrive and succeed in personal and professional endeavors. All are genuinely making a positive impact on adult literacy in the Berkshires and creating a brighter future for everyone.
Numerous programs in Berkshire County are dedicated to fostering career advancement and promoting lifelong learning. Whether you aspire to take on an entirely new career path or seek to acquire the necessary skills for a fulfilling role, there are abundant grant-funded training opportunities available. Berkshire County residents can access these programs to enhance their employability, particularly in the healthcare and manufacturing sectors. Notably, Berkshire Health Systems and General Dynamics Advanced Mission Systems were the top hirers in the region in 2022, highlighting the demand for healthcare and manufacturing skills. With nearly 70 manufacturing companies operating in Berkshire County, individuals who are unemployed or underemployed have an excellent chance to acquire valuable skills and secure meaningful and rewarding roles in these industries.
Workforce training and career advancement programs include:
MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board Grant-Funded Training Programs
• Introduction to advanced manufacturing training: Held at McCann Technical School in North Adams, this 100-hour program covers essential skills such as OSHA, shop math, blueprint reading, programming in mill and lathe, hands-on machining, and CAD/CAM. Participants can also benefit from employer tours, career readiness sessions, and access to job fairs to boost their employability.
• Nursing assistant programs: Participants can choose from a blended online training provided by Integritus Healthcare, offering online learning and hands-on clinical experience at various locations throughout the county. Alternatively, participants can opt for a modified nursing assistant training program by Berkshire Health Systems.
Workforce Training at Berkshire Community College
• Advanced Manufacturing Technician
• Certified Nursing Assistant
• Medical Interpreter Training
• Community Health Worker Training
• Culinary and Hospitality Readiness Training
• Phlebotomy Technician
All of the programs provided by MassHire and BCC are currently enrolling for fall 2023.
Adult education in Berkshire County offers many opportunities for personal and professional growth. Whether you want to improve your basic skills, explore a new career or enhance your literacy, various organizations and programs are ready to support your lifelong learning and opportunity journey.
Embrace the fall season as a time of renewal, self-improvement, and empowerment. Take advantage of the resources available and unlock your potential for a brighter future.