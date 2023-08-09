"It's the most wonderful time of the year!" That's an advertising jingle that's often heard on television in August.
No, it's not an early holiday sales pitch. It's a back-to-school sales pitch. Parents rejoice. An office supply vendor is heralding the beginning of the new school year.
But it's also one of the most wonderful times of the year for con artists and criminals because panic mode sets in for many families. Back-to-school often means last minute shopping for supplies and clothes. For high school and college seniors it may mean registering for admission test preparation programs. For others, it means shopping for credit cards, and apartments.
On-line shopping can be overwhelming. Bargains can be found, but some sites, particularly those posting on social media, clearly offer deals that are “too good to be true.” To protect yourself, double check vendors before providing your personal or financial information.
Now, it may be easy to identify some scam sites like www.joe'sdiscountshopping.com. But criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated. They're turning to imposter websites to scam shoppers. Blog-Bolster AI, a network of security bloggers, has identified over 6,000 fraudulent websites for brand-name vendors and products that include such well-known names as Columbia Sportswear, Converse, Fossil, Guess, North Face, Nike, and Puma.
My own research uncovered over 40 such imposters for just Puma alone. Recognizing the scams is often easy. The product or vendor name should appear as the name immediately followed by dot com. For example, Puma’s official website displays puma.com with nothing appearing between Puma and com. The imposter websites add words to the address: pumashoes.com, pumasneakers.com, pumaoutlet.com, etc.
Beware of “free shopping spree” offers. These offers arrive as emails or text messages offering great discounts and opportunities. All you need to do is register by providing your name, email address, physical address, or phone number. Suddenly, you are swamped with marketing emails and phone calls. Shopping spree offers are very rare and would most likely be available to consumers from vendors that they have existing relationships with. Before providing any information, conduct an on-line search of the company name and include the words “shopping spree.” If you find no information, delete the email or text message you received.
Admissions test preparation scams frequently target students entering their senior year of high school or college. The criminals contact students and parents with messages promising high test scores on the ACT, SAT, or GRE admission tests which will guarantee admission to select, competitive colleges and universities. In some cases, parents are informed that there is an unpaid bill for test materials ordered by the student which can be paid by credit card.
You can avoid this scam by taking this basic step: never provide credit card information to a company contacting you by phone, text, or email unless you have an existing relationship with the company and are absolutely certain that the contact is legitimate.
Housing scams appear annually for college students who are seeking apartments. Whether the school is in a large or small community, off-campus housing can be scarce and expensive. In recent years students attending schools in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont as well as other states have lost money and become victims of identity theft. Criminal activity has been reported in college town locations like Hanover, N.H., Burlington and Middlebury in Vermont, and Northampton and Williamstown in Massachusetts.
Once again, take time to do some basic research. Contact the college for information about landlords. Verify the ownership of the property — most communities publish an on-line property grand list that includes property owners. Then, confirm rental availability and terms including such details as security deposit, payment method, and due date.
Students heading back to school may also need to obtain a credit card. Credit card offers frequently appear on social media platforms and should be viewed with skepticism. While credit card offers are commonplace, terms of usage and fees can vary widely. Research the offer before providing any personal and financial information. Several organizations such as Consumers Union (Consumer Reports) offer detailed reviews of credit cards.
Finally, if you are a victim of a scam, report it to your state's watchdog agency. In Massachusetts, call 617-727-8400; in New Hampshire, dial 888-468-4454; and in Vermont call 800-649-2424.
