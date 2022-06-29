BECKET — Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival has reached an agreement with Sodexo Live! and joint venture partner Gourmet Caterers of Boston, to enhance the food, beverage and hospitality offerings for its patrons this summer.
Boston Gourmet Management Company will incorporate the Berkshires’ influences into curated food and beverage offerings and displays at the Pillow. Menus, infused by inclusion of local ingredients, will complement the venue’s historic, artistic space.
The enhancements and updated offerings will also be reflected in Jacob's Pillows three existing onsite eateries, The Restaurant Café, The Pub and The Coffee Bar.