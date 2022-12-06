<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Community Access for the Arts hires James Totten and Miranda Nichols

GREAT BARRINGTON — James Totten and Miranda Nichols have joined Community Access to the Arts as full-time staff members in the office manager and program associate positions, respectively.

Totten most recently worked for Pietra Studio, a brand-building tech startup in New York, where he had served as manager of operations and merchandising. He had previously served as marketing manager and global merchandiser with Gap Inc. and the TJX Cos., Inc.

As office manager, Totten will oversee and support all administrative duties in CATA’s fully accessible new building, including an office and two arts studios providing dynamic arts programs for artists with disabilities.

Nichols is a nonbinary illustrator, multidisciplinary artist, art educator, and yoga instructor who previously served as a teaching artist in the education department at Omi International Arts Center in Ghent, N.Y. She is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

In her new role, Nichols will support CATA’s program director team to coordinate a robust series of arts workshops for people with disabilities in partnership with 50 social service agencies, public schools, residences and nursing homes.

