Jamie Kistner named director of sales and marketing at Lime Rock Park

LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Jamie Kistner has joined Lime Rock Park as director of sales and marketing. He will assume a leadership role within the Lime Rock Park marketing, sales and event team.
Kistner has previously managed different motorsport portfolios for NASCAR, Richard Petty Motor Sports, World of Outlaws and Tony Stewart for more than a decade. He has also performed marking and sponsorship work for various administrative brands like STP and Armor All.
He most recently served as the head of global marketing for Vista Outdoor, where he led the marketing efforts for its tactical business unit.
Kistner will also manage the operations and relationships with Lime Rock Park’s associated agency teams, All Field Sports, RACER Studio and Sunday Group Management.